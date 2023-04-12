Assam: Man Dies On Spot in Wild Elephants Attack in Goalpara

A man died after being attacked by a herd of wild elephants in Assam’s Goalpara district on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the incident was reported at Dhamar village area in Lakhipur where the deceased was searching for his son when a herd of wild elephants entered the village area and started attacking.

During that time, the elephants found the man, identified as Anar ali, and attacked him. In the attack, the man died on spot.

Anar Ali was working as a laborer at a brick kiln factory in the area.

On March 26, a seven-year-old child was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in a tragic incident reported from Assam’s Goreswar town.

According to information received, wild tuskers had charged at the residence of Chandra Daimary, a resident of Goreswar. While, leaving behind his house in a pile of rubble, the elephants trampled his seven-year-old daughter to death.

Meanwhile, both the deceased and the injured children were daughters of Chandra Daimary. Having sustained grave injuries in the elephant attack, the other daughter was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati in a critical condition.