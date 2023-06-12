Assam: One Arrested For Involvement in BJP Leader’s Death Case

One person has been arrested in connection with the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader death in Assam’s Goalpara district on Monday.
The accused has been identified as Hasanur Islam who owns a cloth shop in Matia Bazar area in Goalpara district.
He was arrested for his alleged involvement in the case and later produced before a lower court after his arrest.
Earlier today, the Assam unit of BJP has urged the police to investigate the matter after the body of the BJP leader was found dumped near the National Highway.
BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria was quoted by ANI saying, “We urge the state police to investigate the matter properly. If there is any political angle, it also should be investigated. Jonali Nath was working as the secretary of the BJP Goalpara district committee. She was a very active party karyakarta. Someone might have a personal enmity with her. We will be able to know about the actual facts after the post-mortem report. If it is a case of murder, then the culprits should be booked immediately.”
It may be noted that the body of the BJP leader, identified as Jonali Nath, was recovered from National Highway No 17 near Shalpara, Krishnai.
Sources informed that unidentified miscreants had murdered and discarded her body on the national highway before fleeing the spot. The body was spotted by locals on Sunday night following which they informed authorities.
Several injury marks were found on her body, indicating that she was savagely assaulted before her demise. Reportedly, Nath was last seen on Sunday afternoon by locals at a market.