Assam: One Arrested For Involvement in BJP Leader’s Death Case

Earlier today, the Assam unit of BJP has urged the police to investigate the matter after the body of the BJP leader was found dumped near the National Highway.

BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria was quoted by ANI saying, “We urge the state police to investigate the matter properly. If there is any political angle, it also should be investigated. Jonali Nath was working as the secretary of the BJP Goalpara district committee. She was a very active party karyakarta. Someone might have a personal enmity with her. We will be able to know about the actual facts after the post-mortem report. If it is a case of murder, then the culprits should be booked immediately.”