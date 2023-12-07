Pratidin Time Impact: Dishonest Goalpara Gram Panchayat Secretary Suspended

In a direct outcome of Pratidin Time's reporting, the former Gram Panchayat secretary of Harimura village in the Matia Tehsil of Assam's Goalpara district was suspended from duty for indulging in corruption.
This comes after Pratidin Time extensively reported on protests held at Tengabari Bishnu Mandir where protestors burnt effigies of cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass.
It has come to the fore that the accused secretary, Uttam Kumar Das, carried out a massive misappropriation in the name of implementing the Centre's 14th financial commission for which he was suspended from duty.
Uttam Kumar Das, who is posted as the Gram Panchayat secretary of Futkibari village under the Bilasipara development block in the Dhubri district of Assam, was previously posted in Harimura village when he carried out the corruption.
Based on the facts at hand, Commissioner of Panchayats and Rural Development Department Jay Shivani issued a circular notifying his suspension.
Uttam Kumar Das has been accused of violating the instructions laid down for the implementation of the 14th financial commission in addition to dishonesty.
In the wake of several complaints against him, a departmental enquiry into the matter was conducted and the report was filed before the commissioner of PNRD after which the suspension order was issued.
The suspension letter also mentioned that Das's headquarters will be in Dhubri during the period of suspension.