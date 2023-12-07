Assam

Treasury Officer Suspended on Graft Charges in Assam’s Sivasagar

The suspended official has been identified as Sanjib Bora, sources said.
The Assam Government has suspended the treasury officer of Sivasagar district on graft charges, reports said on Thursday.

Assam Government’s Finance Department issued Bora’s suspension orders.

According to information, allegations have been leveled against the officer of demanding money from people for completion of works related to pension, and approval of beneficiaries’ bill, among others.

Various other allegations have also been leveled against the tainted official. It has also been alleged that he was often absent from office during work hours, sources said. Further reports also said that the officer has been suspended for being under the influence of alcohol during work hours.

Sanjib Bora was also appointed as the Chief Accountant of the Sivasagar District Council, reports said.

