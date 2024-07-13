Prime Accused Arrested In Meghalaya Youth's Lynching At Goalpara Rehab

The prime accused in the lynching of a Meghalaya youth at a rehabilitation centre in Assam's Goalpara has been arrested. The accused, identified as the owner of the rehab centre, was taken in by the cops on Saturday.
This comes after the rehab centre named New Life Foundation, situated in the Nayapara locality of Goalpara, was sealed by authorities following the gruesome incident.
According to reports, the police today arrested Mridul Islam alias Dipak, who went into hiding since the matter surfaced. He was reportedly the owner of the rehab where the youth was lynched, the initial police probe has revealed.
It may be noted that on July 4, Saturday, the police apprehended eight individuals allegedly involved in the case. Identified as Niksamseng Marak, the youth from Meghalaya was among three detained by Krishnai Police on June 2 in possession of drugs during a crackdown. Subsequently, all three were placed in the New Life Foundation rehab centre in Goalpara. On the night of July 3, Niksamseng Marak was found dead in the rehab centre.
Initially thought to be a suicide, the investigation took a drastic turn after CCTV footage revealed that Marak had been lynched by workers and other inmates of the centre.
Upon uncovering the CCTV evidence, Goalpara Sadar Police initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. As a result, eight individuals were arrested while six of them were transferred to jail. Those identified and transferred to jail include Pranjyoti Nath, Hanif Ali, Jintu Chakraborty, Mohsen Khan, Kunal Das, and Dhanmoina Banikya.