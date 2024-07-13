Prime Accused Arrested In Meghalaya Youth's Lynching At Goalpara Rehab

It may be noted that on July 4, Saturday, the police apprehended eight individuals allegedly involved in the case. Identified as Niksamseng Marak, the youth from Meghalaya was among three detained by Krishnai Police on June 2 in possession of drugs during a crackdown. Subsequently, all three were placed in the New Life Foundation rehab centre in Goalpara. On the night of July 3, Niksamseng Marak was found dead in the rehab centre.