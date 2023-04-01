Assam: RPF Jawan Dies After Being Hit By Moving Train In Dibrugarh

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan was tragically killed after being run over by a moving train at Dibrugarh Town railway station in Assam.

The deceased RPF jawan has been identified as Havildar Dhankumar Hajong, Government railway police (GRP) informed.

The incident took place on Friday night at around 08.45 pm.

Officials said that prima facie it appears to be a case of an accident. Things will however become clear only after investigation.

"The body has been sent to Assam Medical College for the post-mortem examination. And we are further probing the incident," said Mrinal Deka, Sub-Inspector.

Earlier this year, a young man lost his life in a train collision that took place in Ramnagar area of Silchar. The deceased was identified as Amit Dey of Nagatila.

The gruesome accident created havoc and the victim was killed as the Silchar- Agartala express collided with him.