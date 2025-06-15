Tension in Goalpara After Cow Head Found Near Temple Road; Investigation Underway

Tension gripped the Khakilamari Daspara area of Lakhipur town in Goalpara district after a severed cow head was discovered on the main road leading to the local Kali temple. The disturbing incident occurred late last night and has since sparked widespread outrage among the local Hindu community, who view it as a deliberate attempt to hurt religious sentiments.

Upon receiving the report, Lakhipur Police immediately reached the site and recovered the severed head. Authorities have launched an investigation to trace those responsible and maintain peace in the region.

Incident Sparks Outrage

According to residents, this is not the first time such an incident has occurred near the Khakilamari Daspara Kali Temple, located in Ward No. 10 of Lakhipur Municipality. In previous instances, cow legs and other body parts were reportedly found near Hindu households in the area, adding to the community's growing anger.

The repeated pattern of such acts has left locals deeply disturbed, who suspect it to be an intentional act of provocation. Local residents staged a strong protest, demanding immediate identification and punishment of the perpetrators.

APDCL Director Visits Site

Dr. Kashyap Prakash, Director of APDCL, also visited the site to assess the situation firsthand. Speaking to media and officials, he urged the police and district administration to conduct a swift and impartial investigation and ensure strict action against those involved.

After Dhubri, beef was placed at a sacred Kali Mandir at Kakilamari village at Lakhipur, Goalpara.



After learning the same, I rushed to the mandir to take stock of the situation. This desecration of our places of worship will NOT be allowed and the perpetrators will not be… pic.twitter.com/QCd4pMtwPh — Dr. Kashyap Prakash (@DrPKashyap) June 15, 2025

Police Appeal for Calm

The incident prompted the arrival of senior police officials, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police, who urged the public to maintain calm and cooperate with the investigation. The abandoned cow head has been seized, and authorities assured that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness.

In response, local youth groups have warned that if justice is not delivered promptly, they will be forced to launch a strong agitation.

