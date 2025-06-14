Assam: 38 Arrested in Dhubri After Beef Found Near Temple

At least 38 people have been arrested after communal tensions erupted in Assam's Dhubri district earlier this week. The unrest began when suspected cow meat was reportedly found near a Hanuman temple, leading to protests that quickly spiraled into violence.

Advertisment

38 arrested overnight in the Dhubri beef head incident. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 14, 2025

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the area on Friday and took a firm stand. He announced a ‘shoot at sight’ order for anyone found involved in violent or unlawful acts.

Heavy security has been deployed across Dhubri, especially in sensitive areas. Police and CRPF teams have been patrolling the town to maintain order and prevent further flare-ups. The 38 arrests were made overnight, and more action is expected in the coming days.

According to credible information received, the arrests were made from various areas under multiple police stations, including Gauripur (7 arrested), Tamarhat (5), Golakganj (5), Dhubri Sadar (4), Chapar (3), Sapatgram (5), Bilasipara (1), and Agomani (1). Among those taken into custody was Juran Ali Khan, a known criminal from Bilasipara. In Sapatgram, police also detained five more key accused in connection with the recent disturbances.

Meanwhile, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and local police were seen patrolling key areas around the clock. Sirens and loudspeaker announcements continue to be used to maintain public alertness and discourage gatherings.

The initial incident took place on Sunday, when local residents alleged they had found remains of cow meat near a temple. Protests began soon after and turned violent by Monday, forcing police to use tear gas to control crowds. In response, the administration imposed restrictions on public gatherings, closed shops, and banned rallies to avoid escalation.

By Tuesday, the situation had started to stabilise. Officials lifted the restrictions and said peace committees had been formed in key areas to ease community tensions. Dhubri’s Deputy Commissioner confirmed that the police presence would continue and that ten people had already been arrested earlier in connection to the unrest.

During his visit, CM Sarma also raised concerns about foreign influence. He alleged that extremist groups from across the Bangladesh border were trying to disrupt peace in the region. “I will not allow this kind of situation to grow in Assam,” he stated.

A new beef mafia has emerged in Dhubri which procured thousands of animals just ahead of Eid.



Investigation is underway and the perpetrators will be put behind bars. pic.twitter.com/9qKDfquOVJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 13, 2025

Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal also weighed in, blaming the violence on years of political neglect. In a strong message on X, he accused previous governments of ignoring signs of rising tension for vote-bank politics and said the situation now threatens Assam’s identity.

Also Read: Assam CM Issues 'Shoot-at-Sight' Orders Amid Communal Unrest in Dhubri