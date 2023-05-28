Two Held for Assaulting Doctor, Hospital Staff in Assam’s Goalpara

Two persons have been apprehended for allegedly assaulting an on-duty doctor and hospital staff at Goalpara Civil Hospital in Assam, reports emerged on Sunday.
The two persons have been identified as Mofizul Islam and Farizul Islam who assaulted the doctor and hospital staff leaving them injured on Saturday.
The accused were relatives of a patient who was admitted to the hospital for an emergency. The doctor, who was treating the patient, and the relatives got engaged in a brawl that later escalated leading them into assaulting the doctor and hospital staff, sources said.
It is alleged that the accused had attacked two ward boys, identified as Jitu Kalita and Sajid, and one cleaning staff, identified as Sambhu Basfar, along with the doctor.
The doctor, identified as Dr. Ashraful Alom Jwadder, was immediately admitted to the hospital in critical condition for treatment.
Meanwhile, a case was registered at Goalpara Sadar Police Station in connection with the incident based on which the police apprehended the two accused.