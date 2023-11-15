Founder of Sahara Group, Subrata Roy, Passes Away

In 2012, Roy was recognized among the 10 most influential businessmen in India. However, his tenure was marked by controversy, with the Sahara Group facing regulatory and legal challenges related to alleged circumvention of regulations in the creation of multi-level marketing schemes. Notably, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directed Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Ltd (SIRECL) and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Ltd (SHICL) in 2011 to refund funds raised from investors through Optionally Fully Convertible Bonds (OFCDs), citing rule violations.