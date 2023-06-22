WATCH: Assam Fishermen Have Field Day as Flood Water Inundates Road

The flood situation remains bleak and has caused widespread suffering in the state but a few fishermen in Assam’s Goalpara are having a field day.
In fresh visuals, the fishermen can be seen casting their fishing nets on active flood waters on the National Highway no. 17 near Krishnai town of the district.
They have expressed dissatisfaction with the area’s sewage system which has resulted in artificial floods on the national highway, and as a mark of protest, the fishermen have resorted to fishing on the floodwaters itself.
They said that the authorities haven't done anything to curb the menace of artificial flood on the national highway and fear that it could trigger a major mishap one day.
As of Thursday morning, nearly 1.20 lakh people across 20 districts have been affected by the deluge in Assam. According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the water levels of several rivers are flowing above the danger level mark and inundated new areas following torrential rains in Assam and Bhutan.
780 villages under 45 revenue villages of Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Udalguri districts are affected by flood and urban floods have also been reported Bajali, Darrang, Kamrup (Metro), Kokrajhar and Nalbari districts.
The ASDMA flood report said, "44707 people have been affected alone in Nalbari district followed by 26571 people in Baksa, 25096 people in Lakhimpur, 15610 people in Tamulpur, 3840 people in Barpeta district."