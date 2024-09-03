Young Couple Found Dead on Railway Tracks in Suspected Suicide in Assam’s Goalpara

Goalpara

The deceased have been identified as Nazibul Haque, a resident of Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district, and Yasmina Khatun, hailing from Kalitapara Auliya Mazar in Goalpara town.
In a tragic incident, a young couple allegedly committed suicide, with their bodies found in a mutilated state on the Jogighopa-Kamakhya railway line at Barmakari under Goalpara district.

The deceased have been identified as Nazibul Haque, a resident of Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district, and Yasmina Khatun, hailing from Kalitapara Auliya Mazar in Goalpara town. According to reports, the couple fled their homes around 3 a.m., riding a Pulsar bike bearing the registration number AS 19U 4337.

Their bodies were discovered on the railway tracks in the early hours, along with the abandoned bike and two helmets near the site. Family members of both individuals arrived at the scene, following which the bodies were taken to Goalpara Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Police suspect the couple took the drastic step due to personal reasons related to their relationship. An investigation is underway to ascertain the full details of the incident.

