Godown, Shops Gutted in Separate Fire Incidents Reported Across Assam

Major fire incidents at three places across Assam gutted down properties worth lakhs of rupees, reports said on Wednesday.
In the first incident, a massive fire erupted at a plastic carton godown at 14th Mile area of Jorabat in Kamrup Metro district during the wee hours today. According to reports, the fire broke out on Tuesday night and further spread after a cylinder explosion that occurred at around 3 am.
Following the incident, the local police and the fire brigade were rushed to the spot. Five fire tenders reached the incident spot and after relentless efforts managed to douse the blazing inferno, sources said.
The incident has left the residents surrounding the area in a panic situation. The blaze resulted in the destruction of several lakh rupees.
In another incident, a major fire erupted at Kumari Bazaar in Goalpara district earlier today where over eight business establishments were burnt down to ashes. The fire was later doused with the help of the local people and the fire fighting personnel.
On the other hand, an 11,000 volt electric wire that tore apart sparked a massive fire at Manulyapar in Hatsingimari, reports claimed. The situation turned tense after authorities of the electricity department failed to reach the incident spot.
However, so far the reason for the fire has not been ascertained. No casualty or injuries have also been reported in the incidents, sources said.