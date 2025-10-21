Gohpur; Nirmala Sitharaman to Lay Foundation of Shwahid Kanaklata Baruah State Uni

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to visit Assam on 7th and 8th November for a two-day program.

On 8th November, she will be present at Bholaguri in Gohpur, where she will lay the foundation stone for the Shwahid Kanaklata Baruah State University, the first state-level university to be constructed in the region.

The university will be built on approximately 740 bighas of land, and the Assam government has allocated an initial investment of 350 crore for the project.

The university will also pay homage to the first Assamese feature film “Joymoti”, as the location in Bholaguri holds historical significance connected to the arts and culture of Assam.

Today, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog and the Chief Secretary Ravi Kota reviewed the preparations for the minister’s visit and the university’s foundation-laying ceremony.

Officials confirmed that all arrangements are progressing smoothly to ensure the event is conducted seamlessly.

The establishment of Shwahid Kanaklata Baruah State University is expected to boost higher education infrastructure in Assam, providing students with access to modern facilities and contributing to the state’s academic and cultural development.

