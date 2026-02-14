Golaghat: Protest Erupts in Chungajan Over Border Tension

Fresh protests calmed along the Assam–Nagaland border after residents in Sarupathar staged protests against what they describe as an “illegal reception gate” erected at Chungajaan.

The structure, reportedly named “Shokhevi” and referring to the Niuland district of Nagaland, has been constructed on the road connecting Navamilanpur and No. 2 Shantipur villages under the Sarupathar sub-division in Golaghat district. Locals allege that the installation of the gate is an attempt to assert Nagaland’s presence within Assam’s territorial limits.

Residents of Navamilanpur and Mahima villages, along with people from nearby areas, gathered in protest demanding the immediate removal of the gate. Demonstrators claimed that despite repeated appeals to the authorities, the Assam government has not addressed the matter with the urgency it warrants.

A protest meeting was convened in Chungajan Navamilanpur village the initiative of villagers and the cooperation of border residents. The meeting was held on the premises of Chamiza Mahima Village LP School, where speakers voiced concern over what they termed continued encroachment and administrative ambiguity in the border belt.

Apart from demanding the removal of the reception gate, protestors raised several long-standing issues. These included a call for an early and permanent resolution of the Assam–Nagaland boundary dispute, issuance of land pattas to indigenous (Khilanjia) residents, and enhanced security measures in the area.

Some residents demanded replacement of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with additional Assam Police battalions, alleging that stronger local deployment would help prevent further encroachment and ensure better protection of life and property in the sensitive border region.

The Assam–Nagaland boundary has remained a contentious issue for decades, with periodic flare-ups and allegations of encroachment from both sides. Border residents often find themselves caught in the middle, facing uncertainty over land rights, security concerns, and administrative control.