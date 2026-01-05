Golaghat: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Flags Off Key Projects in Sarupathar

Chief Minister DrHimanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited Barpathar of Golaghat district and inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several development projects worth Rs 72 crore as part of a day-long programme.

The Chief Minister arrived at Barpathar and inaugurated the Lovlina Borgohain Sports Project at Nahorabari. He later distributed financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme among 23,754 beneficiaries, providing a boost to women entrepreneurship in the region.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated the newly constructed building of Barpathar Higher Secondary School, Barpathar Children’s Park, Barpathar Gelabil, and the Barpathar–Duwarani road.

In addition, foundation stones were laid for major connectivity projects, including the Barpathar–Golaghat Assam Mala road (Phase I) and the Misamari–Bilpathar–Abangpathar–Shyamgaon embankment road, aimed at improving road infrastructure and flood protection.

The event was attended by the Minister of Finance, Women & Child Development Ajanta Neog, Kaziranga Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan, along with senior officials and local representatives.

