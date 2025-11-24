Assam: Sonowal Reviews Expansion Works at BVFCL Namrup; Rs 10,000 Cr Project Underway

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday visited the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation Limited (BVFCL) plant at Namrup in Assam’s Dibrugarh district to assess the functioning of the existing units as well as the progress of ongoing expansion projects. The visit focused on the development of the upcoming brownfield Ammonia-Urea complex and future capacity enhancement plans.

During the review, Sonowal said that the Namrup Fertiliser Plant is being revitalised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the government investing more than Rs 10,000 crore in the new Ammonia-Urea complex. He said the project is expected to boost agricultural productivity, generate substantial employment opportunities and upgrade industrial infrastructure in the region. According to the minister, the initiative will play a key role in positioning the Northeast as an emerging production centre in Southeast Asia.

Speaking about BVFCL’s legacy, Sonowal noted that the plant is the oldest fertiliser manufacturing unit in the Northeast and has been supporting farmers across the region since it was established. To further strengthen production, the government is planning a fourth plant at the Namrup site. Backed by central assistance, the new unit is expected to be completed within the next five years and will have an annual production capacity of 12.5 lakh metric tonnes.

Furthermore, the minister said the expanded facilities will not only meet fertiliser requirements in Assam and the rest of the Northeast but also open avenues for exports to neighbouring countries such as Bhutan and Myanmar. The increased output will additionally cater to markets in West Bengal and Bihar.

Sonowal thanked PM Modi and the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers for supporting the project, adding that the expansion fulfills a long-standing demand of the people of the Northeast and will contribute significantly to the region’s economic growth as well as the country’s overall development.

