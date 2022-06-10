Golaghat Police Arrest 1 For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

One person was arrested by police on charges of raping a minor girl in the Golaghat district of Assam, police informed on Friday.
According to reports, two men allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl who had gone into the forest to fetch firewood in the Salmara Bagicha village in Golaghat.
Following the incident, the family of the victim lodged a complaint at the Golaghat police station, based on which the police took action.
Police nabbed one of the accused, named Sabon, in the case. He has been taken in for questioning in the matter, informed an official.
Meanwhile, the other accused named Nunu, is still on the run. However, officials assured that he will soon be behind bars.
During initial investigations, it has come to light that the victim had been intimidated by the two accused to not reveal about the incident. They reportedly held a machete over her head to intimidate her.
An official said that the victim was too scared to talk about the incident to her family. The family came forward to lodge a complaint after a delay of two days.
Police said that investigation into the incident was underway and assured that justice will be served.