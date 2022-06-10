Golaghat Police Arrest 1 For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

One person was arrested by police on charges of raping a minor girl in the Golaghat district of Assam, police informed on Friday.

According to reports, two men allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl who had gone into the forest to fetch firewood in the Salmara Bagicha village in Golaghat.

Following the incident, the family of the victim lodged a complaint at the Golaghat police station, based on which the police took action.

Police nabbed one of the accused, named Sabon, in the case. He has been taken in for questioning in the matter, informed an official.