Voting For Crucial Rajya Sabha Polls To Take Place Today

Elections to fill the 16 vacant seats in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the parliament, will take place on Friday.

As many as 41 candidates have been elected unopposed leaving the election to be over 16 seats in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Haryana.

It is being seen as crucial ahead of the impending Presidential elections in July.

A total of 57 vacant seats were spread across 15 states, of which, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held 23 seats, while the Congress held eight. The remaining seats were divided between other political parties.

As things stand, the toughest contests are set to take place in Rajasthan and Maharashtra, which are opposition-ruled. Both sides have resorted to corral their MLAs in these states to prevent poaching.

It may be noted that Uttar Pradesh has the maximum of 11 seats, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with six seats each.