Golaghat Triple Murder Case: Ajanta Neog Visits Residence of Bereaved Family

“I spoke to our Chief Minister over the phone and he said that he will visit the family on Wednesday. I also urged him to ensure speedy trial into the matter. We are monitoring the entire incident. The CID has also arrived and they have already started the interrogation,” Neog further said.

It may be mentioned that three members of a family including a minor girl was brutally murdered at Hindi School Road in Golaghat on Monday afternoon. Nazibur Rahman, the accused surrendered before the police along with a 9-month-old missing infant with whom he allegedly eloped after committing the atrocity. Further, Nazibur have remanded to 10-day custody of the Golaghat Police.