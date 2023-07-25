Golaghat Triple Murder Case: Accused Remanded to 10-Day Police Custody

The accused of the horrific triple murder case in Assam’s Golaghat district have been remanded to 10-day police custody, reports said on Tuesday.
Nazibur Rahman was the person who brutally killed three members of a family including a minor girl at Hindi School Road in Golaghat on Monday afternoon. Nazibur surrendered before the police along with a 9-month-old missing infant with whom he allegedly eloped after committing the atrocity.
The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Ghosh (father-in -law of accused), Junu Ghosh (mother-in-law of accused) and Sanghamitra Ghosh (wife of accused).
Right after the horrific incident, situation turned chaotic on Monday evening as locals of Golaghat resorted to lathi-charge after an unruly mob gheraoed the police station demanding the strictest action against the accused. The mob also allegedly tried to break into the premises through the main entrance gate of the police station.
According to a source, the demonstrators also stoned the police personnel. Amidst the escalating chaos, the police were forced to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the uncontrollable mob.