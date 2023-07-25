Golaghat Triple Murder Case: Assam DGP Shares Sequence of Events

GP Singh took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote about the sequence of events that follows:

1. In June 2020, during lockdown accused and Sanghamitra Ghosh met in facebook and started love affair. Accused was in Golaghat then.

2. In October 2020, they both fled away to Kolkata and parents of Sanghamitra Ghosh lodged an FIR vide Golaghat PS Case No. 680/2020 U/S 366 IPC. Sanghamitra Ghosh was recovered from Kolkata by Golaghat Police. They performed court marriage in Kolkata. (Marriage certificate enclosed)The case was submitted in FR vide Golaghat PS FR No. 478 dtd. 04/11/2020.

3. On 06/03/2021, parents of Sanghamitra Ghosh lodged FIR against their daughter that Sanghamitra Ghosh had committed theft and in this regard Golaghat PS Case No. 222/2021 U/S 380 IPC was registered. Sanghamitra Ghosh was arrested and was in judicial custody for 37 days. The Case was chargesheeted vide Golaghat PS CS No. 128/2021 dtd. 11/04/2021. After getting bail, Sanghamitra Ghosh was residing with her parents.

4. In January 2022, accused and Sanghamitra once again fled to Chennai and stayed there together for 5 months. Sanghamitra became pregnant there. They then returned to Golaghat in August 2022 and started residing together in house of accused. In November 2022, they had a baby boy.

5. March 2023, Sanghamitra Ghosh left house of accused and returned to her parents as she was facing torture in house of accused. In this regard, on 21/03/2023, a case was registered at Golaghat PS vide Golaghat PS Case No. 119/2023 U/S 443/325/307/506 IPC. In this case accused was arrested and was in jail for 28 days. The case was chargesheeted vide Golaghat PS CS No. 69/2023 dtd. 31/03/2023. The accused was presently on bail in this case.

6. After coming out from jail, accused was adamant in meeting his wife and child. There was tension going on regarding this matter between families of accused and Sanghamitra Ghosh. On 29/04/2023, brother of accused lodged an FIR against Sanghamitra Ghosh and her family members that they had beaten the accused and physically assaulted him. In this regard, Golaghat PS Case No. 141/2023 u/s 342/325/307/506/34 IPC was registered and the case is presently under investigation.

7. On 24/07/2023, the accused murdered Sanghamitra Ghosh and her parents and in this regard, Golaghat PS Case No. 200/2023 u/s 302/448 IPC has been registered and it is presently under investigation. Teams of FSL and CID have reached Golaghat to associate in the investigation.