Golaghat Triple Murder: Police Resort to Lathi-charge after Agitated Mob Creates Ruckus

Golaghat police resorted to lathi-charge after an unruly mob that gheraoed the police station demanding strictest action against Golaghat triple murder case accused allegedly tried to break into the premises through the main entrance gate on Monday evening.
According to a source, the demonstrators also stoned the police personnel.
Amidst the escalating chaos, the police were forced to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the uncontrollable mob.
Earlier today, one Nazibur Rahman killed three members of a family including a minor girl in Assam’s Golaghat.
The accused then eloped from the spot along with a 9-month old infant.
Hours later, Nazibur surrendered before the police along with the missing child.
The incident was reported at Hindi School Road locality in Golaghat town.
Multiple injury marks were discovered on the bodies of the deceased, according to other trustworthy sources.
The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Ghosh, Junu Ghosh and Sanghamitra Ghosh.