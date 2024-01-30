Man Found Dead in Police Custody Sparks Tension in Kamrup's Boko

Tension gripped in Jambari locality in Boko under Kamrup district after a man-aged around 30 year old was found dead in police custody in broad daylight on Tuesday.
As per reports, the body was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan inside the police station.
The deceased, named as Mahananda Kalita, a resident of Mandira in Boko, was accused of a domestic cylinder theft case and was previously apprehended by the police. He was working at the Chhaygaon Industrial Growth Centre, informed sources.
The family members, however, claimed that Mahananda died as a result of a physical assault by police officers while in detention.
“I know my son committed an offense, but rather taking action, they assaulted him brutally. His body was discovered hanging from the ceiling fan today. The cops are claiming that my kid committed suicide while they were on duty. How is this possible? They also didn't inform us that he had died. The police demanded Rs 50,000 as a bribe to release my son over the phone," the mother told the media.