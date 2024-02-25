2 Labourers Hospitalized After Electrocution In Assam's Numaligarh

Two labourers sustained life-threatening injuries in an incident of electrocution reported from Assam's Numaligarh on Sunday.
As per reports, the incident took place at an under-construction site at Numaligarh Tiniali in Assam's Golaghat district.
The labourers, who were involved in the construction of a house, belonging to a woman named Hiramoni Kanu, suddenly came in contact with a live electrical wire causing the electrocution.
Soon after the incident, they were rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) where they are undergoing treatment.
Their identities were not established immediately and more details are awaited.