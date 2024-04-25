22 Packets Of Heroin Seized From Car's Music System In Assam's Golaghat

In a significant operation conducted by the police in Assam's Golaghat a major drug trafficking ring was dismantled with over 200 grams of heroin confiscated and two individuals apprehended, reports in the early hours of Thursday claimed.
The operation led by the assistant superintendent of police (ASP) crime branch of Golaghat police Jon Das, went down at around 11 am last night in Dergaon.
Preliminary inputs suggest that the operation was carried out based on information of two suspected individuals peddling narcotics. As such, the officials intercepted a car identified as a Swift Dzire bearing the registration number AS 05 N 0175 near Rongamati tollgate in Dergaon.
Upon thoroughly searching the vehicle, the police found the heroin packets, 22 in total, hidden ingeniously inside the bass tubes of the music apparatus of the car. Upon weighing the seizure, it came out around 263 grams estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakhs.
Meanwhile, the two passengers in the vehicle at the time of the bust were apprehended by the officials. They were identified as Mohammad Ali alias Fusu and Jiskel Saad.
It is noteworthy that Mohammad Ali, one of the individuals, was previously implicated in drug trafficking activities, according to sources close to the investigation.
This successful operation comes amidst growing concerns over the proliferation of drug-related activities in the Golaghat district.