In Major Drug Haul, 1 Kg Heroin Seized In Assam's Golaghat

Golaghat Police in Assam seized a massive heroin consignment weighing over one kilogram and apprehended one person, informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.
The Assam CM took to X to commend the efforts of the state law enforcement in curbing the drugs menace with its continued efforts.
He informed that a vehicle carrying 90 soap boxes of heroin was intercepted by Golaghat Police based on secret inputs at Chungajan area in the district.
The seized heroin consignment was weighed by the officials to be around 1.116 kilograms.
CM Sarma wrote, "Based on secret inputs, a vehicle carrying 90 soap boxes of heroin weighing 1.116 kg has been seized at Chungajan area in Golaghat district by @GolaghatPolice. 1 person was apprehended in this connection. Well done @assampolice."
Earlier in the day, in a joint operation led by Chapar Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) a substantial heroin stash was seized in an anti-narcotics operation.
The heroin consignment was seized on national highway 17 during which one person was also caught. The person nabbed on suspicions of smuggling the narcotics was identified as Saiyyaf Ali.
Officials said that they found him in possession of around 68 grams of heroin estimated to be worth several lakhs. Moreover, they informed that the person was involved in trafficking of contraband narcotics for a long time.
Elsewhere, in Biswanath's Sootea three youths were apprehended for possession of illicit drugs on Saturday. Sootea Police nabbed the three accused from the Purana Centre area.
The nabbed individuals were identified as Rishi Saikia, Simanta Baruah, and Nihal Handique, said the police. Three containers filled with drugs was seized from their posses, officials added.