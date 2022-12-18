Assam: 27 Dogs Rescued in Golaghat, 3 Held

Three persons were arrested in Assam’s Golaghat district on Sunday for their alleged dog smuggling to Nagaland.

As many as 27 dogs were rescued during an operation led by Dhansiri Sub-Division Police Officer Trinayan Bhuyan from a suspicious vehicle passing through Golaghat Jamuguri in the wee hours of the morning.

The vehicle disobeyed police signals and attempted to flee the scene, however, police chased it and caught it at Nagabasti on the border.

After the vehicle was caught, the police rescued the 27 dogs.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the three accused at Sarupathar Police Station and launched an investigation into the matter.

The dogs will be kept at the Sarupathar Indoor Stadium with the help of Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan.

Bhuyan informed that the MLA has contacted an NGO from Guwahati to take the rescued dogs from Sarupathar.

Last week, 11 dogs were rescued in Darrang.

Interacting with the media, the police said, “We got information about dog smuggling from 1 No. Sialmari and acting on the tip off a team reached the spot. The team found that the two youths were tying 11 dogs in a sack and putting them into the vehicles. At that moment the police arrested the youths and upon questioning they revealed that they were en route to Dimapur. Further interrogation is still going on.”