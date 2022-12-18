Assam: Nagaon Drug Peddler Convicted for 20 Years

A drug peddler in Assam’s Nagaon district was sent to 20 years in jail. This was informed by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

The judgement was passed by a local Court in the district.

The peddler, identified as Habil Ali, was also imposed a fine of Rs. 3 lakhs.

Moreover, if Ali fails to give the fine imposed on him, he will have to spend another 18 months in jail.

It may be mentioned that in December 2020, Ali was arrested by the Nagaon Police from his residence.

The police had recovered brown sugar and cannabis worth around Rs. 2.5 crore along with more than Rs. 10 lakh in cash from him.

Informing about the news, CM Sarma tweeted, “In a big boost to our efforts in combating drug menace, drug peddler Habil Ali, who was caught by @nagaonpolice for trafficking 2 kg Heroin, 100 kg Ganja, 1 kg Opium, Rs 10 lakh cash, got convicted today for 20 yrs.”