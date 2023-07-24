Accused in Golaghat Triple Murder Surrenders Along With Missing Infant

The accused in the sensational Golaghat Triple Murder incident surrendered before the police along with a 9-month-old missing infant with whom he allegedly eloped after committing the atrocity.
The accused identified as Nazibur Rahman earlier killed three members of a family including a minor girl in Assam’s Golaghat on Monday afternoon.
The incident was reported at Hindi School Road locality in Golaghat town.
Earlier, police sources said that they are investing the incident from all possible angles to apprehend the culprits. Initial investigative findings showed that a family conflict may have been the cause of the occurrence.
Multiple injury marks were discovered on their bodies, according to other trustworthy sources.
The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Ghosh, Junu Ghosh and Sanghamitra Ghosh.