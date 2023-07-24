Golaghat Triple Murder: Father, Mother, Daughter Killed in Broad Daylight

An unnamed criminal broke into a family's home and attacked them with a sharp object in Assam's Golaghat on Monday afternoon, killing three family members, including a young girl.
One 9-month-old infant was reported to be missing after the incident.
The henious murder incident was reported at Hindi School Road locality in Golaghat town.
Police sources said that they are investing the incident from all possible angles to apprehend the culprits. Initial investigative findings showed that a family conflict may have been the cause of the occurrence.
Multiple injury marks were discovered on their bodies, according to other trustworthy sources.
The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Ghosh, Junu Ghosh and Sanghamitra Ghosh.
Although one Nazibur Rahman has been suspected of being implicated in the triple murder, no formal confirmation has been issued by the relevant police body.
Further investigations are on.