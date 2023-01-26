Another Road Mishap In Assam; Two Bikers Killed In Head-On Collision

Another road accident was reported in Assam amidst Saraswati puja festivities and the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

The mishap was reported at Khumtai in Golaghat district where two bikers were killed in a head-on collision today afternoon.

The deceased youths have been identified as Hemanta Baruah and Rahul Bawori.

According to information, both the bikers collided head-on with each other on the national highway near Kamar Gaon, killing them on the spot.

One more person was critically injured in the accident, sources informed, adding that he has been rushed to a nearby medical centre for treatment.

Earlier today, two school girls lost their lives and five others sustained grievous injuries in a road accident that occurred at GTB road in Dhubri district.

Sources said that the vehicle in which the victims were travelling in collided with a truck and two motorcycles that were parked on the side of the road, resulting in the fatalities and injuries.

The vehicle, bearing registration number ‘AS 17J 5224’ was en route Gauripur when the accident occurred, sources informed.

Soon after the incident, alert locals sprung into action and were able to recover the injured persons from the damaged vehicle. The victims were said to be in critical condition and were rushed to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.