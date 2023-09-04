Assam: 2 Golaghat Student Leaders Killed In Road Mishap

In a tragic incident, two student leaders were killed after they met with an accident in Assam's Golaghat on Monday.
As per preliminary reports, the accident took place at Nambor Wildlife Sanctuary in Golaghat. The deceased were identified as Diplu Gogoi and Kaushik Gogoi, who were affiliated members of All Assam Tai Ahom Students' Union (AATASU). Both were residents of Thuramukh in Golaghat.
According to information received, both of them were untraceable since last night after which the family members started searching for them. After the family registered a complaint with the police, the officials sprang to action and tracked their last calls to triangulate an exact location.
The police were able to track their last location near Nambor Wildlife Sanctuary and initiated a search operation around the area. Officials found a Bajaj Pulsar bike with registration numbers AS 05 R 2993 in the bushes. Near to that were the lifeless remains of the two youths.
Officials suspected that the duo were on the motorcycle and were speeding when they lost control of the vehicle and rode into the bushes, ramming into a nearby tree. Both were killed on the spot from the resulting accident.
The police also suspect the accident to have taken place last night itself.
It may be mentioned that Diplu Gogoi was the the Assitant Secretary at the Assam Assam Tai Ahom Students' Union Golaghat subdivision unit and Kaushik Gogoi was a committee member of Morongi regional committee of the organisation.
The Golaghat district Tai Ahom Students' Union has expressed shock and grief over the passing away of the two youth leaders.