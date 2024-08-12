Assam: 3 Constables Injured In Stone Pelting At Golaghat Tea Estate

At least three police constables were injured with one of them sustaining serious wounds after being pelted by stones in Assam's Golaghat on Monday.
Tensions ran high involving a woman's ill health and a village doctor who termed her a witch. When the police intervened, they had to face the brunt of the locals.
The matter was reported from Moheema Tea Estate in Golaghat where a woman was suffering from some illness. A village doctor was called in to treat her. However, the locals alleged that the doctor, identified as Liladhar Karmakar, termed her a witch.
Angered by this, the locals caught Karmakar and kept him bound in a room. When the police received information of this, they arrived at the scene to save both the doctor and the woman. However, they had to face the brunt of the villagers.
The villagers resorted to stone pelting injuring at least three police constables. One of the sustained severe injuries in the incident, it has come to the fore.
Further details are awaited.