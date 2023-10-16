Assam: 50-Year-Old Man Arrested For Rape & Murder Of Minor Girl In Bokakhat

In a chilling turn of events, a 50-year-old man was arrested by police at Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district for the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl who had been missing since last week. The accused's arrest followed a missing person complaint filed by the victim's distraught family.
Sources informed that the minor girl had mysteriously disappeared on Wednesday last, prompting concern through the tight-knit community in Bokakhat. Her family reported her missing to the police after she was nowhere to be found.
Acting swiftly, the police began a thorough investigation into the disappearance, which eventually led them to the doorstep of the 50-year-old accused. The accused, identified as Khagen Munda alias Pritam, is a resident of the same locality as the victim.
Following his arrest, the police conducted an intense interrogation of the accused, during which he confessed to the gruesome crime. The accused man revealed information that helped the investigators understand the horrifying details of the case and subsequently, the victim’s body was found at Kuruwabahi area where the accused dumped her after committing the atrocious crime.
The accused is currently in police custody, and charges of rape and murder are expected to be filed against him.
Earlier last week, the naked body of a woman was found hanging with her hands and mouth tied in Chapar under Assam’s Dhubri district.
The body was found in an abandoned house inside the jungle in Chagalkhuti village area. It was suspected that the woman might have been raped and killed by some miscreants, however, the exact cause of her death will be known after a post-mortem examination.
The son of the woman said, “My mother used to live alone in the house and was surviving on the money that my younger brother sent her. I am working as a farm labourer and was off to the field this morning when I received a call saying my mother is dead.”
He further said, “After my father died 15 years ago, my mother remarried this man named Sahidul Islam and I suspect he killed my mother in such a manner that her face is unrecognizable. I demand justice for the horrific killing of my mother.”