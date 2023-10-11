Assam: Woman Gang-Raped by 5 at Buriganga Waterfall; 1 Held

As crime against women is increasing day by day, a heinous incident of gang rape has come to light where a young woman was raped by five men at Buriganga Waterfall tourist spot in Doboka under Assam’s Hojai district, reports emerged on Wednesday.
According to sources, the victim went to the tourist spot with her boyfriend where the five men gang-raped her while her partner was left helpless. Later, with the help of the locals, the boyfriend rescued the victim in an unconscious state and took her to Doboka Police Station.
The Doboka Police then rushed her to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention as she was in an unconscious state and launched a search operation to nab the accused.
A few hours later, the police successfully apprehended one accused from Habigaon while continuing their search operation to nab the other four accused.
It is alleged that over the past few days, the tourist spot has become a hub of car theft, rape and other anti-social activities raising concerns among the locals and the people who visit.