Assam: Brother Slays Sibling Over Domestic Dispute

In a shocking turn of events, a fatal incident occurred at Kuruka Village in Golaghat late Sunday night when Dhairjya Saikia, also known as Tutu, allegedly killed his brother Prabin Saikia.
The murder is suspected to be the result of a domestic dispute.
Reports indicate that Prabin Saikia was preparing for bed after dinner when Dhairjya Saikia attacked him at Prabin’s home. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Prabin succumbed to his injuries.
A local resident commented on the situation, stating, “The brothers might have quarreled over a domestic issue. Prabin could have been severely injured, possibly with a blow to his chest. They lived separately but close to each other. The incident occurred at Prabin’s house last night.”
Preliminary investigations suggest that the family members of the accused may have played a role in inciting Dhairjya.
The police are currently on the scene and have launched a search for the absconding suspect.