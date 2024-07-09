Assam: Businesswoman Arrested For Nexus With NSCN In Golaghat

Assam police have apprehended a businesswoman for her alleged nexus with the militant group, National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN).
The accused businesswoman, has been identified, Kamalrani Dhaka, was nabbed in Merapani within Assam's Golaghat district.
Sources revealed that the woman, with the help of the NSCN, seized two dumper trucks from another businessman, identified as Pawan Khaliya. The details behind the seizure is yet to be established.
On Monday night, the police apprehended Dhaka based on credible information and brought her for questioning.
Last month, the Indian Army and Assam Police apprehended an active Over Ground Worker (OGW) of NSCN-K from a village in Margherita under Assam’s Tinsukia district.
Acting on specific intelligence, a team comprising the Indian Army and Assam Police launched a coordinated operation in Tikok village and apprehended the individual.