Two NSCN (U) Cadres Surrender In Arunachal

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Arunachal Pradesh Police, facilitated the return of two NSCN (U) cadres who had joined inimical organizations due to misguidance.
On Friday, the Army and Assam Rifles, along with the Deputy Commissioner of Changlang and Changlang Police, worked closely with the families of these young men to ensure their safe return.
An official statement revealed that the cadres had been misguided into joining these organizations. Both individuals were handed over to their respective families in the presence of authorities.
Last month, in a coordinated effort between Military Intelligence ECIB and personnel from the 24th Assam Rifles, a successful operation was conducted following specific intelligence regarding the presence of opium in the area of Longding in Arunachal Pradesh.
Sources from military intelligence confirmed the seizure of 1.757 kg of opium from the residence of SS Capt Azen Wangsu belonging to NSCN-KYA. This significant confiscation is indicative of the ongoing battle against illegal drug trafficking in the region
During the operation, a joint team comprising members of 24 Assam Rifles and Longding Police apprehended a total of 11 individuals suspected of involvement in the illicit activity. Among those detained, nine were identified as Burmese civilians (Myanmar).
All individuals apprehended in connection with the illegal drug trade have been handed over to Longding Police for further investigation.