Assam: Class IX Student Narrowly Escapes Kidnapping Attempt

According to information, the minor student was fixing his bicycle on the road when an Alto vehicle pulled over beside him and forced him inside the car before speeding off.

Fortunately, after a brief struggle, the boy managed to break open the window and jumped out. The kidnappers then flee the spot rather than attempting to grab hold of him again, sources said.

The victim boy, identified as Rubul Dutta, is a student of standard IX at Baromukhia High School and hails from Jorhatiya Gaon.

The incident has caused a stir among locals who demanded action against the perpetrators. Local police have been informed of the incident.

Last month, a minor girl was allegedly kidnapped by a notorious man while she was returning home from her school in Tezpur. The incident was reported at Dandinath Kalita Primary School in the afternoon hours.

Speaking to media, a head-teacher of the said school said, “Today an unfortunate incident took place at my school where a minor girl was abducted by a man while she was returning back home from school. A woman passerby spotted the man and approached the wrongdoer for his suspicious behaviour with the minor girl.”

Later, the girl was rescued near Devi Singh Ghat. The kidnapper however, managed to escape from the spot.