Assam: Dy Speaker Numal Momin Inspects Projects Under Jal Jeevan Mission

Momin told ANI, "Today I inspected various Jal Jeevan Mission schemes with the Public Health Engineering Department officials of the Bokajan Assembly constituency. Works are going on a war footing, and many people are now getting pure drinking water. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream is to provide pure drinking water to poor people free of cost. Many schemes are started functioning and many new schemes have also been sanctioned. In the next six months, more than 30 per cent of people in my constituency will get pure drinking water. In the coming days, more people will get drinking water. I am very much thankful to the Prime Minister for this special scheme to give drinking water to the people. So many flagship schemes have started for the poor people under the leadership of PM Modi."