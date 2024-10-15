Assam: Elephant Calf Dies After Week-Long Ordeal in Drain

An elephant calf has been found dead at the Bogidhola tea estate in Assam's Golaghat district.
Sources indicate that the calf had fallen into a drain about a week ago, and it remained there at the time of this report.
Local residents have expressed their anger over the absence of forest officials, despite notifying them of the incident. They allege that the lack of timely action is the cause behind its death.
Recently, a wild elephant was recently discovered dead under mysterious circumstances in Ballamjhora village located in Assam’s Gossaigaon. Locals suspect that the elephant may have been swept away by rising floodwaters, leading to its death. Villagers found the animal trapped on an embankment and immediately notified the authorities.
Forest department officials arrived at the scene later and recovered the carcass for post-mortem.