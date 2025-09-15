Assam Flood Update: NEEPCO Water Floods Golaghat Villages, Barak Flows Above Danger Mark

Assam is suffering its second spell of flood this year, with several districts submerged, creating panic among residents.
In Golaghat district, floodwaters of the Doyang–Dhansiri Rivers have continued to rise in Sarupathar after water was released from the NEEPCO (North Eastern Electric Power Corporation). Villages such as Alichiga-Tengani and Borboli Top area have been badly hit, with nearly 14 families affected and six households already submerged. Agricultural land has gone underwater, while domestic animals have been washed away. SDRF teams have rescued six families and shifted them to a relief camp set up at Borbali ME School. Local residents fear the situation may worsen if rainfall intensifies tonight.
A resident of Alichiga-Tengani said to Pratidin Time correspondent, “Nearly 1,400 people live in our village, and we are facing severe problems as many houses are almost submerged. We have managed to shift the cattle to slightly higher ground, but last night the floodwaters spread across the entire area.”
In Numaligarh, the Dhansiri River continues to swell, submerging vast areas in West Dhodang. The collapse of agricultural embankments has left hundreds of farmers helpless, struggling to save their homes and fields from the strong currents of the second wave of floods.
Residents expressed frustration, pointing out that even after the first wave of floods two months ago, no steps were taken by the concerned department to repair or reinforce the vulnerable Singa agricultural embankment. The fresh breach has now exposed farmlands and households to severe damage, worsening the plight of already distressed farmers.
According to data from the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Dhansiri River at Numaligarh is currently flowing above the danger mark. With water levels rising in its upstream tributaries, the Doyang and Kaliyani rivers, the flood situation is feared to deteriorate further in the coming hours.
Authorities have put disaster response teams on alert, while villagers in low-lying areas are being advised to shift to safer locations. However, residents allege a lack of preparedness and timely action, blaming administrative negligence for the recurring breaches and widespread destruction.
In the Barak Valley, the situation is deteriorating as well. The Barak River in Cachar district has crossed the danger mark at Annapurna Ghat in Silchar, where the water level has reached 19.90 meters against the danger level of 19.83 metres. The district administration has issued an alert, urging people to remain cautious but not panic. Parts of Silchar town have already gone under artificial flooding due to continuous rainfall, with major roads and residential areas like Sonai Road, Das Colony, and Malini Beel (natural lake) badly affected.
