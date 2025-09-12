Pratidin Time Report Spurs Action on Flood-Hit Hojai School

For years, artificial flooding has crippled Nilbagan Adarsha Lower Primary School in Hojai, turning even a short spell of rain into a nightmare for students and teachers. A single downpour is enough to submerge the campus, forcing children and staff to wade through stagnant floodwaters.

The plight of the school came under the spotlight on Thursday after Pratidin Time aired an exclusive ground report. The broadcast caught the immediate attention of the Hojai District Commissioner, who directed swift action.

Later that day, officials from the National Highway construction agency, including a divisional engineer and a field supervisor, visited the school to assess the crisis. They held discussions with the headmaster on how best to resolve the recurring waterlogging problem.

Speaking to Pratidin Time, a Block Development Officer from Binnakandi assured that concrete steps will be taken to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Teachers say the situation has gone beyond inconvenience — it directly disrupts learning and endangers children’s health. “The first problem is simply reaching the classrooms. The second is holding morning prayers, which becomes impossible. Even going to the bathroom is a struggle as the way remains submerged. Above all, children risk falling sick due to the floodwaters,” one teacher lamented.

The recurring artificial floods have raised questions about planning failures and the accountability of authorities, as basic education suffers year after year. With district officials finally acknowledging the crisis, anxious parents and teachers now hope words will translate into lasting action.