Assam: Ganja Smugglers Attack Cops During Arrest Attempt In Golaghat

Tensions prevailed after a senior police officer was attacked and injured by suspected drug smugglers at Raidongia in Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday night.
Sources said that the cop, identified as Chayanika Borkotoky, was carrying out an operation to apprehend suspected ganja smugglers in the area, along with her team.
During the operation, the house of one Pratap Saikia was raided on the basis of credible information. Saikia and his wife protested against the raid team and subsequently, the situation became volatile.
Both of them attacked the police team which resulted in Borkotoky sustaining significant injuries. Borkotoky is the Officer In-Charge of Kamarbandha police outpost.
The police team was allegedly attacked with sticks, axe and other lethal melee weapons.
Following the heated situation, the police arrested Pratap Saikia and another individual namely Upen Saikia for their involvement in the smuggling of illicit ganja.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the duo.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.