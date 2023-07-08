Assam: Dibrugarh Varsity Student Killed, 4 Others Injured In Road Mishap

In a tragic incident, a student of Dibrugarh University was killed while four others were left injured in a major accident that occurred at Jamugurihat under Assam’s Sonitpur district.
The mishap took place early Saturday morning wherein a Swift vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS 01 BG 9710’, in which the victims were travelling in, collided with a dumper truck from behind at great speed.
The impact killed one occupant and injured four others.
The deceased student has been identified as one Luku Sharma.
It is learned that the vehicle was en route Mangaldai from Dibrugarh district when the accident occurred at Dhalaibari area in Jamugurihat.
Following the incident, local police arrived at the accident spot to take stock of the situation.
All the injured were rushed to Dhalaibil Primary Health Centre soon after for medical attention but were later referred to a hospital near Tumuki village in Sonitpur district.
Earlier yesterday, at least 20 people sustained grave injuries in a collision that took place in Guwahati’s Borjhar.
An inter-district bus carrying passengers collided with a private four-wheeler at Bongra village near the Borjhar airport in Guwahati. The four-wheeler involved in the accident was identified as a Maruti Suzuki Alto.
According to information received, 20 people were injured in the incident out of which eight are said to be in critical condition.
Both vehicles were reportedly travelling from Guwahati towards Goalpara when the accident took place. No casualties were reported immediately, however, the condition of some of the passengers remains perilous.
As a result of the accident, the road got blocked with vehicles not able to pass through prompting traffic congestion in the area.