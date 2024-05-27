Assam: Magisterial Enquiry Ordered into Dreaded Robber's Death During Police Encounter

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a Magisterial Enquiry into the death of notorious dacoit Afzal Hussain Laskar, also known as Lal, who was intercepted by Cachar Police near the Silchar-Hailakandi border.
The incident occurred when the police opened fire on a gang of robbers on the Kalibari Road in Hailakandi. Laskar, after firing at the police, was shot in self-defense and later pronounced dead.
In a separate incident in Hailakandi district, another robber, identified as Afzal Hussain Borbhuiyan, was shot dead during a daylight encounter on Kalibari Road. Alongside, one associate, Erawali Laskar, was apprehended by the police.
Alongside Laskar, the police arrested one of his associates identified as Erawali Laskar. Sources reveal that the police resorted to firing when the robbers attempted to flee. Afzal Hussain Borbhuiyan, the deceased, had numerous police records and criminal cases registered against him across Cachar district.
Following specific intelligence about the presence of the robbers in Hailakandi, the Cachar Police launched the operation early in the morning, leading to the apprehension of the culprits.