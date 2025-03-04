Assam Headmaster Arrested for Sexual Misconduct: Allegations Surface from Students

In a deeply disturbing incident that has once again cast a shadow over society, a primary school headmaster in Bokakhat has been accused of inappropriate conduct towards three female students in the third and fourth grades.

The accused, 51-year-old Sanjay Kalindi, is alleged to have engaged in lewd behavior with the students over an extended period at the Primary School, situated in the Bokakhat tea garden area.

The situation came to light after the students bravely confided in their families about the headmaster's disgraceful actions. Consequently, the families lodged a formal complaint against Kalindi at the local police station.

In response to the allegations, the Bokakhat police have registered a case under Sections 10 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as outlined in the Indian Penal Code, with case number 21/2025.

Following the completion of initial investigations, Sanjay Kalindi has been arrested and is currently in police custody. The Bokakhat police have stated that they are continuing their investigation into this grave matter to ensure justice for the affected students.

