President Droupadi Murmu's Maiden Visit to Meghalaya; Arrives at Tura

Informing about the President's arrival, CM Sangma took to platform X and wrote, "Glad to receive Hon’ble President of India, Smti. Droupadi Murmu ji in Baljek Airport, Jengjal with Hon’ble Governor, Shri Phagu Chauhan ji."

"The inaugural function of Meghalaya Games today will be a memorable one for Meghalaya with the presence of our Hon’ble President, marking two historic events— the first visit of Hon’ble President to Tura and the Meghalaya Games being held for the first time in Tura," he further wrote.