President Droupadi Murmu's Maiden Visit to Meghalaya; Arrives at Tura

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Meghalaya on Monday as part of her two-day visit to the Northeast.
President Murmu was received by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma upon her arrival at the Baljek Airport in Meghalaya's Jengjal.
Informing about the President's arrival, CM Sangma took to platform X and wrote, "Glad to receive Hon’ble President of India, Smti. Droupadi Murmu ji in Baljek Airport, Jengjal with Hon’ble Governor, Shri Phagu Chauhan ji."
"The inaugural function of Meghalaya Games today will be a memorable one for Meghalaya with the presence of our Hon’ble President, marking two historic events— the first visit of Hon’ble President to Tura and the Meghalaya Games being held for the first time in Tura," he further wrote.
Notably, the President will inaugurate the Meghalaya Games at the PA Sangma Stadium, Tura today.
On January 16, the President will address the members of Self Help Groups at Baljek Airport, Tura and virtually lay the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex, Tura.
On the same day, she will address a gathering at Mawphlang and virtually inaugurate upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road as well as lay the foundation stones for Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourist accommodations in the villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot and Kudengrim.