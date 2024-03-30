Assam: Man Attempts to Kill Wife in Silchar; Cops Launch Probe

A shocking incident unfolded on Sonai Road in Silchar on Friday night, where a man allegedly tried to kill his wife.
The man identified as Afzalur Rahman is a teacher at Silchar Polytechnical College and had been residing in a rented accommodation along with his wife and two children on Sonai Road in Silchar for a long time.
As per reports, the couple had been embroiled in longstanding family disputes, which escalated dramatically one fateful night. Afzalur Rahman allegedly attempted to end his wife's life by slashing her throat during the altercation. After attacking his wife namely Kohinoor Begum, he fled the scene, leaving behind a gruesome sight inside their rented home.
Witnesses from the neighborhood promptly alerted the authorities, leading to swift police intervention. Law enforcement rushed to the scene, where they found the victim in critical condition. She was immediately transported to Silchar Medical College for urgent medical attention.
At present, the victim remains in a precarious state, undergoing intensive care treatment in the ICU at Silchar Medical College. The Silchar Police have launched an investigation into the matter but as of now, the alleged perpetrator remains elusive, evading capture.